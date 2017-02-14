Huawei confirms P10 smartphone launch for MWC

Manufacturer’s next flagship model will be unveiled on February 26 in Barcelona

Huawei has confirmed that it will launch its new flagship P10 smartphone at Mobile World Congress on February 26.

The device will be unveiled at an event hosted by Richard Yu, taking place at the Italian Pavilion in the Spanish city.

On its Twitter and Facebook pages, the manufacturer has posted: ‘Barcelona. 26.02.17. Stay tuned… The #HuaweiP10 is coming’, followed by a 20 second teaser video.

Following P9 success

The device will be the follow up to last year’s successful flagship P9 smartphone, which was unveiled last April.

In January, the manufacturer revealed that sales of the product had surpassed 10 million units globally since launch.

Additionally, according to recent figures from IDC, Huawei’s smartphone shipments surged 30.2 per cent last year to 139.3 million units.