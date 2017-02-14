Virgin Media extends fibre optic to Louth

Quad-play provider plans to extend its fibre optic network to 4,500 premises in the Lincolnshire town

Virgin Media has revealed that homes and businesses in Louth will be the next to benefit £3 billion Project Lightning investment programme.

As part of this expansion, the quad-play provider plans to extend its fibre optic network to 4,500 premises in the Lincolnshire town. Work has already commenced in the area and is expected to be completed before the end of this year.

Backed by parent company Liberty Global, Virgin Media is making the investment to expand its ultrafast fibre broadband network to an additional four million premises, reaching 17 million homes and businesses by the end of 2019.

Your street could be next

Customers will be connected to services offering download speeds of up to 200Mbps for local residents, and 300Mbps for local businesses and home workers.

Virgin Media regional director for the Midlands and East Dr. Jo Dutton said: “Residents will soon be getting the high-speed connectivity and top-notch TV they deserve. We urge residents to come together and register their interest – your street could be next.”

Louth and Hirncastle MP Victoria Atkins added: “Work has already begun and is set to benefit 4,500 premises. I view good connectivity as vitally important for my constituents, so it is fantastic news that homes and businesses in the area will soon be able to enjoy faster connectivity speeds.”