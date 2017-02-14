Westcoast expands offering with M3 Mobile deal

Mobility business widened with partners able to sell rugged devices from South Korean firm

Westcoast has signed an agreement with M3 Mobile to increase the mobile solutions is offers to its partners.

M3 Mobile is a South Korean firm that specialises in rugged mobile devices aimed at enterprise customers such as logistics, retail or field services.

Customers of M3 Mobile include DHL, who’s 150,000 field employees around the world use M3 smartphones, as well as Dominoes, BP, Vision Express and Jaguar Land Rover.

Westcoast head of mobility Darren Seward (pictured) said: “M3 Mobile is a rising star and a great fit for an ambitious company like Westcoast.

“This is a great opportunity to increase our foothold in the enterprise mobility market and means we can offer even bigger and better solutions.”

M3 Mobile sales director Paul Johnson added: “We are really excited to be working with Westcoast.

“Our portfolio of exceptionally-built, well priced ruggedised devices fit beautifully within the Westcoast proposition and offer attractive margin potential for its partners.”