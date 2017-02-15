Tech21 bags Investors in People silver accreditation

The award is in recognition of staff development

Tech21 has been awarded the Investors in People silver accolade for excelling in staff development.

The Twickenham-based case manufacturer proved to perform at an excellent standard in nine key assessment criteria including: workplace trends, essential skills and effective structures.

The firm credits its award to its ’employee voice’ programme which offers its UK staff a way to offer their opinions. It currently employs 74 UK staff, 134 globally.

Around 14,000 organisations across 75 countries have held the People Silver Award. The awards are designed to celebrate the support and management of people for sustainable results. Past winners include electronics manufacturer Brother and Arriva Rail North.

Tech21 was recently named in the Sunday Times ‘Fast Track 100’ of British tech companies.

Incredible testament

Tech21 founder Jason Roberts (pictured) said: “This award is testament to the incredible, innovative work of every single person across the company.

“One of the pillars of our business is that we strongly believe that things can always improve and get better, and we apply this principle to our products, our workplace and our contribution to society as a whole.”

Tech21 CEO John Doughty added: “We’re delighted to have achieved this high standard and now the next step will be working towards achieving the award for all our team members through a global employee programme and attaining the gold accreditation in the coming years as tech21 continues to grow.”