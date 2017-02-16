EE renews sponsorship of the BAFTAs

The network celebrated their fifth year of sponsoring the awards this year and will continue for at least another two years

EE and the British Academy Film Awards have signed a partnership that will continue the network’s title sponsorship until 2019.

Orange sponsored the award from 1996 until 2013 when parent company EE took over to showcase and test the latest innovations from the network such as 360 degree red carpet and 4G-enabled ‘Fanbots’ that allowed film fans to interview their favourite stars.

All of that technology was seen on the red carpet in this years awards, which took place on February 12, and fans were able to get closer to their stars by taking a ‘virtual selfie’ thanks to face-detection technology built by EE themselves.

The partnership will mean that the Awards will continue to be known as the EE British Academy Film Awards and will also continue the EE Rising Star Award which is in it’s twelfth year.

EE CEO Marc Allera said: “We aim to bring the magic of the movies a little closer for film fans and our customers.

“Each year we challenge ourselves to continue innovating and pushing the boundaries of what is one of the longest running brand partnerships in our industry.”

BAFTA chief executive Amanda Berry said: “We are enormously proud o our partnership with EE.

“We share a passion for film and together we have grown and developed the Film Awards into an exciting and vibrant event.”