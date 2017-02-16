Kodak signs up ARCHOS as European tablet brand licensee

Kodak tablets manufactured by ARCHOS will be available in stores across Europe in summer this year

Eastman Kodak has struck a deal to licence its brand on ARCHOS tablets in Europe to be released this summer.

The tablets will feature an eight megapixel camera with photo and video specific apps pre-loaded. A 3G connection will also be built in. Model names and images are yet to be revealed.

The agreement with ARCHOS is the most recent of Kodak’s brand licensing program. Prior to this deal Kodak penned a deal with mobile device manufacturer Bullitt Group on December 22, 2014, to create the Kodak Ektra smartphone (below).

The smartphone was unveiled on October 20 last year. The camera focused handset featured a 21-megapixel sensor, 3,000mAh battery and a five inch full HD display.

In 2012 the 133-year-old firm filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, it had struggled to keep up with competitors who were quicker to adapt to the digital age. A year later it emerged from bankruptcy after shedding camera manufacturing to focus on printers.

Strong track record

Kodak consumer product group vice president and general manager Brian Cruz said: “ARCHOS has a strong track record in the tablet sector. The French brand was the first to introduce a Google Android tablet in 2009 and is recognised as a key player in the European tablet market with broad retail presence.”