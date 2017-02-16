LG G6 to feature new interface at MWC

The G6 will feature a 5.7-inc screen and near bezel-less design

LG will unveil its new flagship smartphone with an updated Android interface at Mobile World Congress this month.

The new Android overlay is called UX 6.0, it will take advantage of the confirmed 5.7-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Users will be able to run two apps simultaneously providing more information on screen.

The G6 will have a near bezel-less display a feature the Korean manufacturer is calling ‘FullVision’. Display quality will be quad HD+ (2,880 x 1,440).

LG confirmed it will be unveiling the G6 at Mobile World Congress on February 26 when sending out invites for the event earlier this month.

The firm will be looking for a stronger 2017 after blaming its recent weak sales on the G5. It revealed a yearly drop in mobile revenues from £2.5 billion in 2015 to £1.9 billion this year.

LG recently launched the Watch Sport and Watch Style, its new wearable range.