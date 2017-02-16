Vodafone reveals £257 million UK tax contribution

The contribution covers its latest financial year ending March 31, 2016

Vodafone contributed £257 million in direct taxes to the UK government during its last financial year ending March 31, 2016.

This is according to the Vodafone Group’s latest voluntary disclosure on its taxation and total contribution to public finances published today (February 16). Vodafone claimed it is ‘one of very few multinational companies worldwide to make a voluntary disclosure’ on its taxation.

Additional figures show it contributed a total of more than 11.4 billion in cash to public finances to all the countries it operates in. This includes Spain, Italy, Sweden, Croatia and Cameroon. This is up from 9.3 billion between 2014 and 2015, with the group attributing the rise to a higher spend on spectrum in India and Germany. The operator has spent £7.7 billion in total on spectrum between 2013 and 2016.

This latest release follows an annual drop in the Group’s Q3 financials from £12 billion to £11 billion. The UK also suffered losses from £1.7 billion to £1.4 billion during the same period.