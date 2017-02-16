Vodafone announces full Total Communications partner list

Dealers who have been given the highest status on Vodafone’s new partner programme include Excalibur Communications, Pescado and PMGC Technology

Excalibur Communications, Pescado, PMGC Technology and Redsquid Communications are amongst 14 dealers who have been given Vodafone Total Communications status.

Total Communications is the highest accreditation in Vodafone’s new partner programme which went live at the beginning of this year. The status is preceded by ‘Approved,’ ‘Specialist’ and ‘Advance,’ all replacing the previous ‘Silver,’ ‘Gold’ and ‘Platinum’ tiering of the old programme.

Those dealers join the likes of Boosh 365, CCS, Comm-Tech Voice & Data, Connected Telecom, DRC, Pure Business Services, Olive Communications, Onecom, Trinsic and Vohkus. There are currently over 100 dealers on the programme altogether. It places more focus on unified communications, with partners required to demonstrate the ability to and expertise to sell across various service segments.

Vodafone UK enterprise director Phil Mottram said: “Over 100 Partners have achieved new Status accreditation in the first phase of our programme, which is fantastic.

“The programme is designed specifically to recognise capabilities and specialisms and so it’s great to see that we have a variety of sized organisations in all Status levels, including at the highest Total Communications level.”