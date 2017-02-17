EE stocking ‘really blue’ Pixel and Pixel XL

Pre-orders for the new colour scheme starts today and comes with a free Daydream View VR headset

EE has today announced it will exclusively sell the ‘really blue’ Google Pixel and Pixel XL.

Pre-orders open today for the limited edition colour. Customers purchasing either devices on a 4GEE Max plan will receive a free Daydream View VR headset and 10 free BAFTA-award winning movies. 4GEE Max Plans for the Pixel starts at £45.99 per month, Pixel XL starts at £50.99 per month. The BT Sport App will be included free for the duration 4GEE Max Plans.

The free bonuses are also available for the ‘quite black’ and ‘very silver’ options, the offer will end on March 3.

Google’s Pixel range has a camera score of 89 on DxOMark, an industry benchmark for smartphone cameras. Making it the highest scoring camera smartphone according to DxOMark.

Powering the Pixel range is a 2.15 GHz quad-core processor and 4GB of RAM. Both have 32/128GB of memory, a 12 megapixel main and eight megapixel front cameras.

The Pixel XL features a 5.5-inch display and 3,450mAh battery. The smaller Pixel is 5-inches with a 2,770mAh capacity.