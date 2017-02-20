Barclay Communications awarded Government Framework place

Thousands of public sector organisations will be able to find and buy digital-based products from the B2B dealer

Barclay Communications and sister company WorkPal has been awarded a place on the Government Framework for the Digital Marketplace, enabling over 36,000 public sector organisations to buy its products.

These organisations, including authorities, district councils, devolved administrations, agencies and bodies such as the National Health Service (NHS), universities and the police and fire service can use the Digital Marketplace to find and buy digital-based products. This covers converged mobile and landline VoIP solutions, Microsoft 365 and cyber security from McAfee.

Included in this is Barclay’s own workflow management system WorkPal, which is a mobile and desktop application that aims to create a paperless working environment by streamlining workflow, with job management, time tracking, job reports and invoicing all immediately available to the user’s device.

The Belfast-based B2B dealer claimed the Digital Marketplace creates greater opportunites for suppliers and buyers to establish new trading partnerships, both within and across supply chains.

It added that with the availability, price and stock level all accessible in an open environment, it allows for a greater sense of transparency in the purchasing process.

Additional sales

Barclay Communications managing director Britt Megahey (pictured) said: “Local government and wider public sector organisations are at the front-line of public service delivery. It’s imperative for them to have access to the right technology and digital capability to ensure that there are great digital services available to citizens.

“The Digital Marketplace opens up an additional sales channel to market and sell our products, and enables us to offer competitive pricing compared to other sales channels.

“It’s a huge achievement that Barclay Communications has been awarded supplier status on the Government Framework, helping to cut down procurement time with this faster and easier to use service. Buyers no longer need to carry out lengthy tender processes as the frameworks on the Digital Marketplace are fully compliant with procurement regulations.”