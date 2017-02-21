Samsung to bring 5G to MWC

The latest network solutions portfolio from Samsung will be on show in Barcelona

Samsung have announced that they will be showcasing 5G and other examples of their latest network solutions at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The Korean manufacturer will show off their latest range of 5G solutions for mmWave in a live demonstration 5G Fixed Wireless Access which, Samsung believe, will be a game changer and a catalyst for the 5G mobile era.

A live video analysis is also planned to be introduced into the presentation involving 5G as a use cases including a latency-free analysis of videos at the Mobile Edge Cloud.

Samsung will bring their full network solution portfolio to MWC meaning that Network Virtualisation, Network Capacity Solutions and In-Building and Campus Solutions will also make an appearance alongside 5G solutions.

Samsung president and head of networks business Youngky Kim said “At Samsung, our innovative spirit will extend to the 5G era to enrich people’s lives.

“The industry is undergoing many dramatic changes, with people requiring new ways of communication.

“Samsung is seeking to maximise user happiness by identifying key drivers and implementing the newest solutions.”