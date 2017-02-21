Samsung to showcase VR and AR projects at MWC

The manufacturer will show off four new innovations from its in-house creative team C-Lab

Samsung today has announced its Creative Lab (C-Lab) team will showcase new augmented and virtual reality projects at Mobile World Congress later this month.

The projects will be exhibited at ‘4 Years From Now’, a platform for start-up businesses with potential to exhibit at MWC four years from now.

On display will be a smart aid for the visually impaired, a monitor-less PC viewing glasses, a VR home furnishing solution, and a 360-degree travel experience platform.

Relúmĭno is the smart aid to help the visually impaired read books and watch TV without the need for visual aids. It’s an app compatible with Samsung’s Gear VR. Users slot compatible Samsung devices into the Gear VR to use Relúmĭno.

The app can enhance quality for visuals and even text on screen. It is also capable of remapping blind spots and correct distorted images.

Monitorless combines VR and AR to enable users to user smartphones and personal computers without a monitor. Instead of a monitor a pair of glasses will broadcast images.

VuildUs uses a 360-degree camera and a mobile app for VR headsets to scan a room, enabling users to place virtual furniture in their homes. Samsung also intends to enable users to buy furniture through this platform.

TraVRer is a 360-degree video platform allowing users to visit famous landmarks globally, before committing to actual trips.

Samsung Electronics Creativity Innovation Centre vice president Lee Jae Il said: “These latest examples of C-Lab projects are a reminder that we have some talented entrepreneurial people who are unafraid to break new ground. We’re looking forward to further exploring novel applications for VR and 360-degree video because there are endless possibilities in this area.”