Former Ingram Micro CFO Karen Griffiths joins Lebara

Griffiths joins the MVNO as its new chief financial officer

Ethnic MVNO Lebara has appointed former Ingram Micro Europe employee Karen Griffiths as its new chief financial officer.

The announcement was made today (February 23). Her previous position before joining the MVNO was chief financial officer at security specialist Acision. She was most notably Ingram Micro Europe CFO between 2001 and 2008, which saw her based in Brussels. Mobile News has contacted Lebara for more information about the new appointment.

Lebara Group CEO Yoganathan Ratheesan said: “Karen brings with her a wealth of valuable experience that will ensure we can continue to serve the needs of the global migrant community, enabling more families, friends and colleagues to connect both at home and abroad.”