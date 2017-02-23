‘The O2’ name to stay for further 10 years after new deal with AEG

Original agreement was signed in 2005, with new one seeing O2 customers receiving double the number of tickets through Priority

‘The O2’ name will be maintained on the London arena for a further 10 years after the operator signed a new long-term agreement with live entertainment company AEG.

O2 has held the naming rights to the former Millennium Dome building since it was transformed into a live events venue in 2007.

The new agreement will see its customers benefit from even more early access to tickets at The O2. Double the number of tickets will be made available via Priority Tickets, ensuring they get access 48 hours before general release.

O2 said both itself and AEG will make joint investments to ensure customer spaces, arena access and in-venue experiences are best in class.

These include providing high density O2 WiFi throughout the whole venue, facilities to host more customers and their guests pre-show, as well as the recently announced 205,000 square foot designer outlet village, which is currently under construction and due to open towards the end of 2018.

New technology will be installed in the arena that will track and analyse crowd movements. Information such as calories burned, noise generated by the audience, as well as the most popular moment of an event based on the crowd’s response will be shared with fans to enable them to share it with their friends via social media.

Industry gold standard

O2 UK CEO Mark Evans said: “We are incredibly proud of our highly successful partnership with AEG that has made The O2 into the internationally renowned music and entertainment venue it is today.

“Over the past 10 years our work together has set an industry gold standard and it will continue to do so over the next 10 years.”

AEG Europe executive vice president Paul Samuels said: “Together AEG and O2 have created the world’s most popular music and entertainment venue.

“From signing the deal back in 2005, O2 have become a significant and transformative force in the music business and our partnership has enabled countless benefits and experiences for their customers and all music, sports and entertainment fans.”

Landmarks

Since opening in 2007, The O2 has attracted 60 million visitors with almost 20 million tickets sold for shows ranging from music to sport to live entertainment.

It consists of a 21,000 capacity arena, indigo at The O2 – a 2,800 capacity theatre-style venue and Building Six – a 3,000 capacity superclub. It also includes includes space currently housing the STAR WARS Identities exhibition.

The venue is also home to 26 bars and restaurants, an 11 screen cinema complex and the roof walk experience, Up at The O2.

Acts that have performed there include Bon Jovi, The Spice Girls, Beyonce, Bob Dylan, Prince, One Direction and Peter Kay. It has also hosted other events such as at the BRIT Awards, World Championship Boxing and the ATP World Tour Finals.