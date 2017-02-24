LG to unveil X Power 2 at MWC

The X Power 2 packs a hefty 4,500mAh battery

LG has confirmed it will showcase the X Power 2 smartphone alongside the LG G6 at MWC on Sunday (February 26).

It will be available in black, silver, gold and blue.

The manufacturer claims the device is able last two days of usual use without charge. It features a 4,500mAh battery which allows HD video playback for approximately 15 hours and continuous web surfing for 18 hours. A one hour charge provides 50 per cent power.

Powering the device will be a 1.5GHz octa-core processor with 2GB or 1.5GB RAM. Android 7.0 Nougat will be available out of the box offering such features such as multi-window and detailed notifications.

The main camera is 13 megapixel, accompanied by a wide angle five megapixel front camera with LED flash. It weighs in at 164g and operates with a 4G, 3G and 2G connection.

Other features include a 5.5-inch display (720p), 16GB internal memory expandable with MicroSD up to 2TB.

LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company president Jun Cho said: “The LG X Power 2 has the most powerful battery capacity in LG’s entire smartphone line-up so users can enjoy many hours of multimedia entertainment on its roomy display without worrying about recharging.

“The entire X series is all about great technology and great value, both important features for today’s discerning smartphone customer.”