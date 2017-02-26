MWC 2017: HMD Global takes wraps off four Nokia handsets

Devices, which include an updated 3310 feature phone, will go on sale in Q2

HMD Global has unveiled four new Nokia-branded handsets, including a revamped version of the 3310 feature phone.

The Nokia 6, which was released in China in December, will available globally. It features a 5.5-inch full HD screen in an aluminium body, with dual speakers that includes Dolby Atmos sound.

It will come in black, silver, blue and copper, costing €229.

A limited edition of this smartphone, the Nokia 6 Arte Black, will also be released. It comes in a gloss coating and boasts 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory. It will retail at €299.

The Nokia 5, also housed within an aluminium body, has a 5.2-inch IPS HD touchscreen made from Corning Gorilla Glass.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and will be available in the same colours as the Nokia 6, costing €189.

The aluminium-built Nokia 3 has a five-inch display that is also made from Corning Gorilla Glass and features eight megapixel rear and front cameras.

It will come in four colours – ‘Matte Black’, ‘Silver White’, ‘Tempered Blue’ and ‘Copper White’, retailing for for €139.

All of these smartphones will run the latest version of the Android operating system, Nougat 7.0.

Revamped 3310

The last device to be announced was the revamped Nokia 3310, re-introducing one of the best-selling mobile phones ever.

It boasts a colour screen, 22 hours of talk time and month-long standby. The 3310 will be available in red, yellow, both with a gloss finish, as well as dark blue and grey, costing €49.

The original version of this feature phone was first launched in 2000 and has since achieved sales of 126 million units.

HMD Global CEO Arto Nummela said: “Nokia has been one of the most iconic and recognisable phone brands globally for decades.

“In the short time since HMD was launched into the market, the positive reception we’ve had has been overwhelming; it seems everyone shares our excitement for this next chapter.

“Our efforts in bringing together world class manufacturers, operating systems and technology partners sees us proudly unveiling our first global portfolio of smartphones with a Nokia soul, delivering the very best experience to everyone.”