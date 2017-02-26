MWC 2017: Huawei unveils P10 range

CEO Richard Yu unveiled the new device to hundreds in Barcelona



Huawei has unveiled its new P10 and P10 Plus flagship handsets.

The new range, which follows the successful P9 range launched last year, was unveiled by the manufacturer’s consumer business group CEO Richard Yu at Mobile World Congress today (February 26). The end of last year saw Huawei ship more than 10 million P9 smartphones.

Yu described the device as an industry first. It is the first smartphone to feature a rear and front camera manufactured by German camera specialist Leica. Last year’s P9 saw the rear camera with Leica co-engineering. The rear of the phone has both a 20MP and 12MP lens which are designed to offer better clarity and focus.

Facial recognition technology has also been installed, which detects patterns through the lens to create better quality selfies. Users can also adjust focus, white balance and shutter speed manually.

There is also dual-sim compatibility, Yu claimed it is the first phone to be 4.5G compatible. This means it can pick up faster and stronger mobile signals than other handsets on the market.

A 5.1-inch display has been equipped on the P10, whilst the Plus has a larger 5.5-inch screen. Both are constructed from Gorilla Glass 5, which has been designed to withstand impacts and scratches more than conventional screens.

Other major features include quick charge, with Yu claiming it can get a full day’s battery from just a half hour charge. It also comes with a Kirin 960 octa-core processor. The P10 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory, whilst the Plus has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage

Both handsets are available in black, silver, gold, green and blue. They are available at all operators and Carphone Warehouse from March, with pricing starting from £649 for the standard variant and £799 for the Plus.