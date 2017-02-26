MWC 2017: Lenovo launches G5 and G5 Plus

Both will go on sale from March this year

Lenovo has unveiled the fifth generation of the Moto G range, the Moto G5 and G5 Plus in Barcelona ahead of Mobile World Congress today (February 26).

Both feature aluminium bodies, a departure from the plastic build seen on the G4 and G4 Plus. Two colour options will be available on release: fine gold and lunar silver. Android 7 Nougat and Google Assistant will run straight out of the box.

Dual SIM and front-mounted fingerprint sensors are present in both smartphones.

It has a full HD five inch IPS LCD display made from Corning Gorilla Glass. The Moto G5 is powered by a 1.4GHz processor and with 2 or 3GB of RAM. Onboard is 16GB or 32GB of internal memory upgradeable via microSD up to 128GB.

It also packs a removable 2,800mAh battery and fingerprint sensor on the front. A 13 megapixel camera with phase detection autofocus is bolted on the back capable of HDR. A five megapixel front camera accompanies.

G5 Plus

The Plus has a non-removable 3,000mAh battery with turbo charging. Lenovo claim six hours of life can be attained in 15 minutes. It has a larger 5.2-inch display also full HD with IPS LCD.

Lenovo reduced the Plus to a 12 megapixel sensor as it utilises dual autofocus pixels. According to Lenovo this means the camera has ten times more pixels on the sensor and focuses on subjects 60 per cent faster. It has a f/1.7 aperture lens for better low light snaps.

It is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor with 32 or 64GB of internal memory with 2 and 4GB of RAM.

Availability

The Moto G will be available in March with the 2GB RAM version available for £169 with O2 stocking a sapphire blue version exclusively. Carphone Warehouse, John Lewis, Tesco and Argos have been confirmed to range the handset.

The 3GB RAM Moto G will be available on Amazon and the Motorola E Store starting at £179.

The Moto G Plus will be available mid-spring from Carphone Warehouse with a £259 tag.