MWC 2017: LG showcases flagship G6 smartphone

Hundreds attended one of the most anticipated device launches this year ahead of Mobile World Congress for the unveiling for the LG G6

LG has taken the wraps off the LG G6 at its launch event in Barcelona this afternoon (February 26).

As hundreds of journalist attended a full house event at the Sant Jordi Club for one of the major handset releases at Mobile World Congress. Attendees were welcomed by The Gadget Show co-presenter Georgie Barrat.

It is powered by a quad-core 2.35GHz processor with 4GB of RAM and a non-removable quick-charging 3,300mAh battery.

Packed in is 32GB of built-in memory expandable up to 2TB via MicroSD.

It has a glass body and metal frame, departing the aluminium body seen on the G5. IP68 dust and water-resistance is also included. The home button is on the back and doubles as a fingerprint sensor.

FullVision

LG claims it has fitted a 5.7-inch screen into a form factor designed for 5.2-inch screens, something the Korean manufacturer calls FullVision and say the G6 is the “ultimate media device”.

On display is a QHD, IPS LCD touchscreen with an aspect ratio of 18:9. LG claims users will be able to view 11.3 per cent more content on their screens over the G5. LG achieved this by designing an almost bezel-less form factor. Also included on screen is HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR.

LG president Juno Cho said on stage: “2017 will be the year of innovative form factors, in our research 69 per cent desire larger screen smartphones but still want to use it in one hand.”

Camera

The dual-camera system seen on the G5 returns with identical 13 megapixel lenses on the back which can shoot at a wider 125 degrees. Accompanying it is a five megapixel 100 degree wide angle front camera.

At the press event Qualcomm product manager Michael Roberts said the G6 is the only device to have “stable optical zoom and captures video as if it was on a tripod.”

The G6 will feature Google Assistant, the artificial intelligence assistant was first introduced in the Google Pixel last year. Android 7 Nougat will operate straight from the box.

Cho said: “The LG G6 offers users new visual and manual experiences, as it marries an expanded screen with the convenience of one-handed use. LG will continue to lead smartphone innovation with a focus on convenience and reliability in order to exceed consumer expectations.”

Availability

The LG G6 will be available this year with a UK release date and pricing to be confirmed.

EE and Carphone Warehouse have confirmed both are stocking the handset with the latter already opening pre-registration. Alternatively customers can order the G6 from Vodafone. Pre-orders will be available in due course.

Colours available include ice platinum, astro black and mystic white.