MWC 2017: Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S3

The tablet was launched alongside a new Gear VR headset



Samsung has pulled the wraps off its new Galaxy Tab S3 tablet.

The Korean manufacturer revealed the device to a packed hall of hundreds in Barcelona today (February 26).

It comes with a 9.7-inch screen and a security feature called Samsung Flow. This allows the user to wirelessly transfer files from compatible devices to the tablet. Users can also view messages from synced devices on the Tab S3. It is available in black and silver and weighs 429 grams.

It is compatible with an optional stylus, whilst a five megapixel camera has also been installed. Battery life stands at 12 hours, whilst the speakers are powered by audio specialists AKG.

The tablet can be used with an optional keyboard and stylus, the latter coming standard with every product.

A larger Galaxy Book 2-in-1 tablet, available in 10.6-inch and 12-inch variants, was also shown off. The Windows-powered device comes with an AMOLED screen and is designed for enterprise customers.

Both are available in the UK from March 31, with pricing to be confirmed.

Gear VR

An updated headset was also launched. It now comes with a controller made by gaming company Oculus. This will allow users to interact with games and software. For example, someone playing a shooting game through the headset can use the controller as a gun. The first iteration of the headset launched at MWC last year was only a standalone device.

Pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed.

5G

Various 5G products were also unveiled, including a radio base designed to work with operators and a router.

The presentation concluded with Samsung announcing the date of its next Unpacked event on March 29.