MWC 2017: Adobe find Mobile App usage on the decline

Europe seems to be following the same trend seen in the US with mobile app installations down 38 per cent since 2014

Adobe have announce that mobile app use in on the decline in Europe according to the latest Adobe Digital Insights (ADI).

According to the ADI, new or repeated use of smartphone apps is starting to reach it’s peak and stagnate in France, Germany and the UK despite smartphone traffic more than doubling between 2014 and 2016.

Europe is following a trend set by the USA where the number of mobile apps that are installed is down by 38 per cent compared to 2014 with a 28 per cent decrease in the amount of apps that are opened.

Application installations have declined five per cent between 2014 and 2016 and the number of apps opened has also declined by four per cent in the same period with western markets expected to see similar figures to the US.

Globally, developing countries such as India, China and Brazil continue to sore ahead of the saturated markets in smartphone adoption by 34 per cent where as smartphone traffic in Brazil and Argentina grew by an average of 43 per cent year-on-year.