MWC 2017: Doro unveils 6050

The global leader in feature phones for the over-65s features 2G and a UI that promotes an active lifestyle

Doro announced the 6050 phone for the senior market at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona today.

The latest handset features an action-based user interface, similar to that found on Doro’s current range that allows the users to choose from a traditional menu or one that simplifies further.

Research that Doro carried out found that 40 per cent of seniors would say that they are planning to buy a feature phone and that two thirds of those people want an assistance button on their device.

The Doro 6050 also features loud and clear sound, adjustable text size, well separated keys and an assistance button that are found on other Doro handsets and appreciated by the consumers.

A second screen has been introduced to show the user who is calling them, the time and notify them when they have a message.

The 6050 has a 3 MegaPixel camera with flash, a 2.8 internal and 1.3 external displays with the external display showing Caller ID on the LED screen.

Dedicated keys for contacts, SMS, camera and torch are also incorporated in the design as well as a soft touch surface for better grip and safe handling and will be available in the UK from March 2017.

Doro CEO Robert Puskaric said: “The Doro 6050, with an intuitive and action based menu system, offers a clear and user-friendly UI to improve the user experience.

“It’s easy handling will especially excite senior users since it will allow for more independence and zest for life.”

Doro UK&I MD Chris Millington said: “The Doro 6050 is a fantastic update to the best selling and multi-award winning Doro PhoneEasy 612.

“Clearly we want to continue the much appreciated features of the PhoneEasy 612, such as the loud and clear sound, direct keys and ease of use but with some updates functions like a bigger screen and a better camera.”