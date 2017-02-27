MWC 2017: GoPro and Huawei bring video editing app

GoPro’s Quik mobile video editing app will come integrated on the new P10 and P10 plus smartphones and other devices based on Huawei EMUI 5.1, serving as the primary video editing solution.

GoPro and Huawei have announced at Mobile World Congress a partnership in order to create a video editing application.

Quik automatically generates a video with transitions and effects by analysing the user’s photos and video clips to find the best moments and syncs the video to the beat of a song.

Users can then edit the video with effects such as slow motion and filters which has proven popular as in Quik was downloaded over 12 million times in 2016 alone, making it one of the most popular video editing applications in the world.

GoPro founder and CEO Nick Woodman said: “The Quik app transforms your smartphone photos and videos into amazing edits with the press of a button.

“We’re excited to partner with Huawei to bring GoPro’s Quik app to Huawei P10 and P10 Plus devices, amongst others, providing them with a quick and easy way to share compelling stories on-the-go.”