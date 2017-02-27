MWC 2017: Samsung and Microsoft introduce Galaxy Book

The two manufacturers also announced a partnership that allows companies to take advantage of hardware, software, solutions and services from both Samsung and Microsoft

Samsung and Microsoft have announced the Galaxy Book, a 2-in-1 device at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Available in 10.6-inch and 12-inch models, the Galaxy Book is built to be ultra-portable and have great performance with a 7th generation Intel Core i5 processor Dual Core 3.1 GHz in the 12-inch and an Intel Core m3 processor, Dual core 2.6 GHz for the 10.6-inch iteration.

Samsung have made improvements to the Samsung Flow, application that allows users to sync their Galaxy devices together, with Microsoft so that the app communicates with Windows Hello so users can log in easily as well as being able to connect the Galaxy Book to a hotspot from the user’s phone.

Samsung also announced at Mobile World Congress 2017 that they are partnering up with Microsoft to provide professionals the technology they need to work on the go.

Businesses will have at their disposal, leading software, hardware, service and solutions technology to enable them to work anywhere at anytime.

Samsung senior vice president of B2B product management group, mobile communications Jeeho Baek said: “We believe collaboration with key partners like Microsoft is essential for innovation, as it shares our vision for building excellence in mobile productivity.

“Enterprise mobility allows businesses to expand the boundaries with which they operate and workers to gain flexibility in how they work and together with Microsoft, we hope to further solve the challenges our customers face by creating flexible and secure technology.”

Microsoft vice president of partner devices and solutions Peter Han said “Microsoft and Samsung are working together to deliver innovative mobile experiences that help organisations with digital transformations and the Samsung Galaxy Book is a great example of that focus in action.

“Samsung’s new Galaxy Book lights up digital capabilities of Windows 10, such as Windows Ink, that empower employees to acheive more by working in a more intelligent, portable and secure way/”