MWC 2017: Samsung Unveil Gear VR with controller

Powered by Oculus, the controller adds to the VR ecosystem from Samsung and makes the experience easier and more enjoyable.

Samsung unveiled the latest iteration of their Gear VR portfolio which features a controller at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The controller, powered by Oculus, features an ergonomic, curved design for optimal play for better one-hand control and better motion interaction with minimised head movement for a comfortable user experience.

Compatible with the Note 5, Galaxy S7, S6+ and S6 ranges, the new VR controller offers a better VR experience by providing better interaction with apps and giving the user all the buttons they need such as volume and home, in their reach, allowing longer usage.

Samsung executive vice president of mobile communications business YH Lee said: “The Gear VR with Controller expands our VR ecosystem to help consumers get ore engaged and immersed in VR content.

“At Samsung we are focused on setting and exceeding the standard for VR experiences, making them even more accessible and delivering the highest in quality.”