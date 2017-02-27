MWC 2017: Sony unveils Xperia XZ Premium

It is the first smartphone in the world with a 4K HDR display

Sony has launched the Xperia XZ Premium today (February 27) in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress.

It boasts a 4K HDR display usually built into high-end televisions, the first smartphone in the world to implement the technology. The screen is 5.5-inches with ultra HD resolution, (2160 x 3840 pixels) made from Corning Gorilla Glass. Colour options include: luminous chrome and deepsea black on the glass body. Android 7 Nougat will run straight from the box with no update needed.

One gigabytes per second download

Powering the smartphone is a 2.45GHz octa-core processor (Snapdragon 835) included with 4GB of RAM. Sony is the first manufacturer to launch a device with the Snapdragon 835. The chipset boasts theoretical download speeds of 1Gbps making it capable of downloading high definition videos in seconds.

It also packs a 3,230mAh battery with Quick Charging 3.0 via USB type-C and a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

Camera

Another world first is the “memory stacked sensor”, meaning a more powerful sensor without enlarging it. It is capable of recording and slowing down footage that “can’t be captured by the human eye”, according to Sony Mobile Communications executive vice-president of global sales and marketing Hideyuki Furumi.

The rear camera is 19 megapixels with optical image stabilisation and LED flash. Accompanying is a 13 megapixel front camera with a f/2.0 aperture lens for better low-light photography.

Furumui added: “We’ve continued to evolve and transform our smartphone portfolio, with an unwavering focus on delivering the most advanced technology in elegantly designed products. Whether it’s a memory-stacked camera system capable of super slow motion capture or the world’s first 4K HDR smartphone display, we’re delivering experiences that connect with users in emotional and meaningful ways like never before.”

Availability

A late Spring release has been stated by the Japanese manufacturer. Carphone Warehouse, Vodafone and EE are confirmed to be stocking the XZ Premium with pre-registering available now for the luminous chrome and deepsea black versions.