Vodafone is global leader in 4G roaming

A study conducted by Ovum found that Vodafone had the best 4G roaming coverage in 18 different countries

Vodafone is the worlds best carrier for 4G roaming according to a report from Ovum with over 100 roaming destinations in 10 countries around the globe.

During the study in November 2016, Ovum analysed 18 different markets and found that Vodafone came out on top in all those markets as well as offering over 100 roaming destinations.

In 11 of the markets tested Vodafone had at least 100 roaming destinations including the UK, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Germany and South Africa and also came out on top in Greece, New Zealand and Czech Republic.

In the UK Vodafone have 113 4G roaming destinations which is over two and a half times more than EE in second place.

Vodafone global chief commercial operations and strategy officer Serpil Timuray (Pictured) said: “In today’s connected world, mobile consumers have an increasing need to ‘roam like at home’.

“With Vodafone, our consumers can make the most of their time abroad because they can enjoy the 4G experience in substantially more destinations and with worry-free roaming pricing.”

Ovum principle consultant Ian Watt said: “From the outset, Vodafone has been at the forefront of the 4G roaming rollout and has established a significant lead within its footprint.

“Making 4G roaming work across the globe is not a simple task and can take mobile operators years to establish.

“4G technology has the potential to provide customers on the more with a broadband experience closer to what they can get at home in terms of speed.”