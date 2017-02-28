MWC 2017: Huawei Watch 2 is unveiled

The watch will go on sale from in Spain, France, Portugal, Italy, Germany and China from March and will be released to the UK, US, Russia and Australia in April

Huawei too the wraps off their latest smart watch range at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Smarter living and performance coaching and tracking applications feature in the Huawei Watch 2 that inherits the same circular design that was found on it’s predecessor.

Running on a QualComm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, the 4G version of the Huawei Watch 2 has an independent and cellular connection allowing the user to send messages, make calls without needing to be in bluetooth range of their phone.

Apps such as Uber, Foursquare and Telegram are available to be downloaded and can be used thanks to the 4G capabilities as well as the built in GPS chip meaning that the user can still have the connectivity of their phone without having the device around.

The new Huawei watch runs on Android Wear 2.0 and on top of the 4G and GPS the wearable has VoLTE support, dual-mic voice elimination, Wifi, Bluetooth and NFC with the antennae placed on the upper watch case to ensure a strong connection.

Huawei CEO of consumer business Richard Yu said: “In today’s fragmented information age, the real function of technology is to provide convenience and connectivity without intruding on your daily life.

“We wanted to make a product that suits those individuals who wish to explore the limits of their own expression, while still being bound by a need to stay connected.”