MWC 2017: OPPO present 5x optical zoom for smartphones

OPPO have been working on the technology for nearly a year and over 50 patents have been filed for the technology.

OPPO took the wraps off the worlds first smartphone with a five times Dual-Camera Zoom at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The periscope technology takes inspiration from submarines as the telephoto lens is shifted by 90 degrees which leaves the lens space it needs for a three time deep zoom as well as the conventional two time digital zoom.

Light from the camera is deflected by 90 degrees and send the image through to the telephoto lens which zooms in on the subject that the user chooses.

Currently the highest zoom a consumer can achieve on a smartphone is two times which, according to OPPO, disappoints many mobile users in today’s market.

OPPO vice president and managing director of international mobile business Sky Li said: “The ‘5x Dual Camera Zoom’ has opened up yet another realm of possibility in terms of smartphone photography, and is a reflection of our dedication to delivering on what our customers want and need.”

Staying Stable

The new camera module from OPPO also features a new Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) that is incorporated into the telephoto lens instead of being applied to the wide-angle lens.

The technology in the OPPO OIS technology senses vibrations and compensates in real time made necessary by the fact that at full zoom small vibrations and movements have a big effect on the clarity of the image.

Staying Slim

The periscope-style technology helps to keep the camera module slim, coming in at 5.7 mm thick, the five times zoom from OPPO is thinner than the competition’s two times zoom which is 10 per cent thicker.

“We are definitely putting a stake in the ground in terms of technological breakthroughs for mobile photography and out 5x Dual-Camera Zoom will again set yet another technological standard that others will emulate” continued Sky Li.

“The dual cameras with wide-angled and telephoto lens, together with the periscope-style construction, our image fusion technology and the Optical image stabilisation, edges mobile photography even closer to what digital cameras are capable of doing.”