MWC 2017: Sony unveil Xperia XA1 range

The new mid-range devices come in either five inch standard or six inch ‘Ultra’ sizes and both feature 23 MP cameras and a borderless display

Sony has unveiled the XA1 and XA1 Ultra at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as the ‘X’ series is refreshed.

Both models of the XA1 have 23MP cameras and a large 1/2.3″ ExmorRS sensor, a bright F2.0 lens to boost the devices capability in lowlight settings and a Hybrid Autofocus that can register and capture images in 0.6 seconds.

The font camera on the XA1 is an 8MP, 23 mm wide-angle lens which, Sony claim, is capable of fitting everyone into a selfie, even in big groups where as the XA1 has a 16MP front camera with the same wide-angle lens but also an Optical Image Stabiliser to eliminate the effects of hand shake and improve the pictures taken in low light conditions and the ‘Hand Shutter’ feature that allows the user to take a selfie by waving their hand that is also found on the XA1.

A borderless display can be found on both phones with a resolution of 720p found on the five inch model and a Full HD 1080p resolution found on the six inch model powered by 2,300 mAh and 2,700 mAh batteries respectively.

Vodafone have announced they will stock the XA1 with both devices rolling out of production in Spring this year, running on Android Nougat 7.0 and available in White, Black Pink or Gold.