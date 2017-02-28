Olive and Mitel to host London World Cloud event

Olive CEO Martin Flick and Mitel’s UK Cloud Evangelist Terry Huges will give Keynote speeches during the event

Olive and Mitel will be holding the latest World Cloud event on Thursday 2nd March in London with the aim of finding our how the cloud can continue to add value to businesses.

The event will follow the first cloud seminar that was held by the two companies in November about the delivery and scalability of cloud communications with the event this week focused on how to acheive this scalability.

Olive CEO Martin Flick will discuss the challenges that global businesses face and how Olive’s unique, service-led approach has achieved operational excellence for customers, through a cloud and mobile-first model.

StableLogic director of communications consultants Craig Robinson will be delivering a keynote about the latest trends in digital collaboration throughout the globe and aims to challenge the view that the cloud is only for operational and cost saving.

Mitel UK Cloud evangelist Terry Hughes will also give a Keynote address covering Mitel’s market-leading World cloud solution, that has over three million subscribers, and the opportunities it provides.

The event will begin at 8am on Thursday 2nd March on the tenth floor of 155 Bishopsgate, London until 11am with the option to stay to see demonstrations of Mitel’s cloud technology until noon.