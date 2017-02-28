Tesco Mobile give gifts with Samsung S7 & S7 Edge customers

The network has partnered with Samsung to supply customers who purchase an S7 or S7 edge with free gifts worth up to £349

Tesco mobile are offering customers who buy a Samsung Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge on pay-as-you-go or pay monthly a free gift from the Samsung range.

Customers can choose either a Gear 360 camera, a Gear Fit 2 smart watch or a pair of Icon X Bluetooth Headphones on any tariff for the S7 range with pay monthly plans for the Edge starting at £35 per month and the standard edition starting at £31.50 per month.

The Offer ends on the 26th March and once a customer has bought the device they will have until the 24th May to redeem their product by providing a proof of purchase and will receive their gift within 28 days of order completion.

