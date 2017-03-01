BT and Nokia announce 5G VR research collaboration

The research will examine how the low latencies and high bandwidth of 5G can make the most of watching live sport or entertainment using Virtual Reality

BT have announced a collaboration with Nokia to research how 5G can be used to broadcast live sport and entertainment in high definition virtual reality.

The two companies are showing how the technologies can be used at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at the Home Experience demonstration area at the Nokia stand.

VR headsets, set up with a replay of the Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and CSKA Moscow at Wembley stadium which was filmed by the eight-lensed Nokia OZO virtual reality camera, are on show at the Home Experience area for people to try.

The experience provides the viewer wearing the VR headset with a virtual VIP experience within the stadium with a 360 degree view and 360×360 surround sound, giving the viewer an un-matched viewpoint.

The content, provided by BT Sport who covered the match on television, is being transmitted to the Home Experience area courtesy of a radio link based on Nokia 5G technologies and Intel’s 5G modem solution.

BT CEO of technology, service and operations Howard Watson said: “5G and VR are both technologies with enormous potential.

“This exciting joint research with Nokia is allowing us to explore how they can work together with transformative experience for our customers int he future.

“Drawing on the high bandwidths and low latencies of 5G will allow us to go beyond the already compelling VR experiences that are possible over 4G, and cater for more interactive future VR content.”

Nokia head of the 5G business line in mobile networks Harold Graham said: “Nokia is excited to be showcasing at Mobile World Congress the true potential of 5G.

“Virtual Reality, in particular, has enormous potential, both for entertainment as well as other applications, so our demo with BT in barcelona is a compelling way to create both excitement and understanding of that potential.”