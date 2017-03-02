BT to create 1,700 new UK jobs

The new jobs will be open to apprentices and graduates across areas in cyber security and engineering

BT has announced it is to create 1,700 new apprenticeship and graduate jobs throughout the UK in its latest recruitment drive.

The new roles will cover a variety of positions, including cyber security, engineering and production at BT sport. Other vacancies will be based with operator EE and broadband provider Plusnet, with positions being spread across London, Glasgow, Belfast, Sheffield, Nottingham, Cardiff, Leeds and Newcastle. BT also confirmed a separate recruitment drive will be launched by Openreach in ‘due course.’

These latest vacancies build on 2,500 similar positions created by the broadband giant in the last two years. It employs more than 102,000 staff members altogether. Over 81,000 of these are based in the UK. BT also funds Barefoot Computing, a project designed to raise primary school teachers’ confidence with computer science. BT claims this training has already benefited over a million children and plans to extend this reach to five million by 2020.

Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Robert Halfon said: “It is always good to talk about apprenticeships and the ladder of opportunity they give people to secure the career they want.

“By committing to injecting 1,700 new graduate and apprentice jobs into the UK, BT is offering a real chance to be trained by some of the best in their field.

BT CEO Gavin Patterson added: “Young people today need three basic skills – reading, writing, and tech know-how. BT is investing in the next generation, helping to train primary school teachers to teach computer science and recruiting large numbers of apprentices and graduates. This is the right thing for us to do if the UK is to remain a digital leader.”