Doro moves into IoT with connected health devices

Global IoT is predicted to rise to £1.03 trillion by 2020 with health service spend increasing greatly

Those who battled through the chaos of Mobile World Congress (MWC) this week will spot a clear running theme. With keynotes named ‘AI Assisted Society,’ ‘Digital Health and Beyond’ and ‘Smart Cities,’ it’s clear the biggest tech conference in Europe, if not the world, has the spotlight placed firmly on the Internet of Things (IoT).

Usual suspects showing off IoT presentations and hardware at the conference, now in its 30th year, include Google, Vodafone, Nokia and Huawei. There’s a name amongst these giants who stands out, however. It’s Doro, the self-proclaimed leader in smartphones and feature phones for those over 65.

It’s unsurprising the Swedish manufacturer wants a to grab its own share of this prosperous market given recent market forecasts. IDC last year predicted global IoT spend to rise from £591 billion to £1.03 trillion by 2020, with health and payment services making up 30 per cent of the expected value.

Samsung is no stranger to this growth. Sales of its consumer electronics division last year, including connected TVs, fridges and washing machines, increased year-on-year from £31 billion to £32 billion. Apple also benefited hugely. Service revenues in the three months ending December 31 last year for the Californian smartphone giant, which covers Apple TV, grew annually by 18 per cent from £4.9 billion to a record £5.7 billion.

This year will see Doro make a play into the IoT market for the first time with a focus being placed firmly on connected health devices. The entry will be a ‘game changer’ for the business, according to Doro UK & Ireland managing director Chris Millington. Speaking to Mobile News, he said: “The focus for Doro in 2017 will be about services. I’m convinced that will be the way forward for Doro and we need to do some game changing. We can turn all this into something way bigger than what anyone can imagine.”

“I want to push our devices to a care solutions proposition. Much further down the services route. We want to be more than a smartphone manufacturer. I believe that’s going to be the way forward for this company.”

Doro Care

Named simply as ‘Doro Care,’ the company’s move into connected services will place a major focus on devices designed to monitor the health data and daily habits of someone’s elderly relatives. For example, a Doro smartphone connected to certain sensors or wearables within a home can notify someone’s next of kin if they’ve left the house at an unusual time or whether their toilet visits are highly irregular, an early sign of dementia.

The first stage of this includes three devices available at Doro’s stand in Barcelona; the Secure 628 and Secure 580IP handsets, alongside the Secure 480 wristwatch. The two handsets come with a function which asks users the question “Are you okay?” at various intervals throughout the day. Should the user not respond, an alarm will be sent to a designated relative or friend. The wristwatch itself comes with GPS and tracking designed to enhance the user’s safety. Carers and family members can also use the GPS functions on all these devices to ensure their relatives are in safe areas at all times.

Wearables

There’s a growing appetite for wearables indicating a healthy market for Doro. Latest figures from CCS Insight expects the wearables market, which includes smartwatches and fitness trackers, to grow to 245 million units, worth £20 billion overall by 2019.

Smartphone adoption is also on the up amongst the elderly, dispelling common myths of anyone aged 65 or over shying away from modern technology. Telecommunications regulator Ofcom surveyed 1,841 adults aged 16 and over throughout 2015 and found 36 per cent of those aged between 65 and 75 used a smartphone. This is up from 33 per cent the previous year, a considerable rise from three per cent in 2010.

Additional figures recently released by the government estimate 17 million people aged 65 or over make up the UK population of over 60 million. This is expected to increase further to 24.3 million by 2039.

Doro’s growing range of smartphones such as the 6520 (see boxout), combined with this growing demographic, makes 2017 the ideal year to enter connected smart services, claimed Millington. He said: “Doro Care is a digital care solution designed to keep the elderly safe. However, the elderly aren’t frail people who are restricted to their own homes.

“These are active people who use smartphones to contact or see what their children and grandchildren are doing on social media and the internet. There are a lot of people who are very independent. They use smartphones and these products will fit very well into their overall lifestyles.”

CareTech

The Doro Care brand was birthed in 2015 after the manufacturer acquired CareTech for more than £21 million. CareTech, also headquartered in Sweden, specialised in fall alarms, smoke detectors and emergency intercoms designed for the elderly living in Sweden. Since the acquisition, Doro Care has evolved to have a major presence throughout Norway, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Holland, the UK and even as far flung as Australia.

The drive to develop Doro Care into its latest form was spurred by the budget constraints which have created struggles within the NHS to deliver satisfactory health services to the elderly. More than £200 million has been slashed from the NHS overall budget by the government over the last five years.

Millington said: “We haven’t successfully done anything like this before. We’ve had apps which help connect family members to their elderly relatives. They can share things, keep up to date with what’s happening and just get involved in their everyday general life.

“We can’t wait for the NHS to release products like this. They don’t have the same amount of money anymore and it’s well publicised that the budget constraints are putting a lot of stress on them. We’ve got a massive role to play here.”

IoTUK

Regardless of these cuts, more than £40 million is still being invested by the UK government to increase the adoption of IoT services by businesses and the public sector. IoTUK, a national campaign launched in 2013, is part of this investment.

It has been created to aid the NHS in launching a wave of ‘Innovation Test Beds’ – schemes which give patients connected devices such as wearables to help them check their own overall health conditions. For example, remote and telecare devices will be provided to certain patients in Rochdale so doctors can monitor their conditions remotely and provide help and advice when needed. Patients elsewhere in Birmingham can manage their own conditions using apps and, if they believe they are in crisis, can call for specialist staff for immediate assistance.

However, Millington claimed such solutions from the NHS still have a long way to go as they still create the image of old people being frail and stuck indoors, a perception Doro has long campaigned against. He said: “Telecare through health organisations still has that image of a white hospitalised box that sits at home with a big red button. I don’t want any of that.

“I want a normal product linked to certain discreet sensors in the home which can measure moisture, movement, door entry and electrical usage.”

Differentiation

Yet with the likes of Fitbit, Phillips, Samsung and others having already released connected health products, Doro is entering a saturated market with its fair share of competition from major and more established companies. How can Doro hope to differentiate itself exactly? Part of this is down to the company’s success within the over 65s sector and a new CEO with a background in IoT.

In its third quarter for the three months ending September 31 last year, Doro generated net sales of £42 million. The three quarters from the start of 2016 saw it generate more than £116 billion, up from £107 billion for the same period a year before. All of 2015 saw the company gain net sales of more than £161 billion. Head over to the UK and sales totalled £15 billion, a fairly flat figure compared to the year before.

Although figures for last year are yet to be revealed, the company sold more than 750,000 devices in the UK in 2015.

On top of these positive figures, Millington claimed the products would be unique in the way users can get access to specialised health experts able to monitor data, whilst partnerships with insurance companies can help users get lower premiums. The three devices being showcased at MWC are simply the start of something bigger for Doro.

He said: “We grew the market really quickly in Sweden when we bought Tech Care. Our backbone infrastructure already exists and we already know how to make products like this work. The info is sent to the telecare operating system in the nordics. It analyses any events happening and provides detailed information.

“I’m hoping our new CEO Robert will add to the business as well. His background is IoT and network side of the business. It’s all about changing the business proposition and bringing it all to market.

“We’ll also look into working with insurance companies on the product. An insurance company would be able to give fitter, healthier people a lower premium. If you had an activity band, scales, blood pressure monitor, you can incentivise them to wear them and get real value from the information. You can encourage them to walk more, exercise more and do different things.

“We’ll have medically trained people who are able to send family members a weekly update of activities going down. These things can make a tangible difference to someone’s life. They’ll really help make our product standout and create a truly unique product on the market.”