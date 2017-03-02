EE taking on 200 apprentices

The apprenticeships will be working in a range of areas in EE after the network was ranked as the third best company to work for by the Sunday Times Best Places to Work Award



EE will take on 200 apprentices from the new financial year in April as part of a wider apprentice and graduate drive from BT, creating 1,700 jobs.

The apprenticeships will be distributed into Service, Mobile technical, which deals with device diagnostics, Home technical, which deals with broadband support and diagnostics, and Sales areas of the network.

EE, who were ranked as the best technology company to work for, employees a people-first culture that drives innovation for the benefit of customers and created over 1,000 new jobs on keeping their customer services roles in the UK.

The network is committed to proving 95 per cent network coverage in the UK bolstered by the recent announcement of disaster recovery technology which sees pico cells deployed on drones and helikite balloons to bring mobile signal to remote places.