Exclusive: O2 senior managers to be axed as part of five per cent headcount cut

The cut was announced by UK CEO Mark Evans at the end of last year

O2 will make several of its senior management redundant in a restructure which will reduce its workforce by five per cent at the end of March.

Mobile News understands those leaving the operator are head of business retention and customer experience Maggie Kennedy, head of M2M authorised distributor channel Bernie McPhillips, head of customer experience and engagement Mia Nicoll, head of retention Rachel Burrows and M2M global partner manager Shaun Clark. O2 will lose over 54 combined years of managerial experience as part of these cuts.