Exclusive: operators urge mast planning law revamp over 5G rollout fears

Mobile operators have urged the government to revamp planning laws following criticism the UK’s current mobile infrastructure cannot sufficiently support the rollout of 5G from 2020.

The calls follow this month’s Westminster eForum conference: ‘UK telecoms sector: services, competition and the impact of Brexit.’

Former Ofcom director of spectrum policy, mobile and auctions Graham Louth claimed the current mast network is unable to handle the 3.4GHz spectrum bands required for 5G.

He said infrastructure would need to be increased tenfold to support 5G, meaning more than half a million mobile masts and base stations will be required in the UK by 2020. EE, Vodafone and O2 have around 35,000 mobile sites combined.