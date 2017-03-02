Exclusive: Vodafone making redundancies as part of cost-saving measures

The redundancies will affect those in dealer manager and HR positions

Vodafone is to make several members of its senior management staff redundant at the end of next month as part of a ‘cost-saving’ restructure.

Mobile News understands the redundancies will affect those in dealer and human resource management roles. The operator currently employs more than 11,000 people throughout the UK.

Anonymous dealer sources had disclosed the cuts to Mobile News, but exact numbers and names could not be confirmed at the time of press. Those with their jobs potentially at risk had been told by written notification in mid- February.

Sources close to Vodafone also claimed official confirmation will be given to those losing their jobs at the beginning of March, with redundancy packages and a month’s notice being given.