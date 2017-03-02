Exclusive: Vodafone making redundancies as part of cost-saving measures

The redundancies will affect those in dealer manager and HR positions
Vodafone is to make several members of its senior management staff redundant at the end of next month as part of a ‘cost-saving’ restructure.
Mobile News understands the redundancies will affect those in dealer and human resource management roles. The operator currently employs more than 11,000 people throughout the UK.
Anonymous dealer sources had disclosed the cuts to Mobile News, but exact numbers and names could not be confirmed at the time of press. Those with their jobs potentially at risk had been told by written notification in mid- February.
Sources close to Vodafone also claimed official confirmation will be given to those losing their jobs at the beginning of March, with redundancy packages and a month’s notice being given.
Jobs at risk
Vodafone’s move numbers echoes a similar move from O2. Sources told Mobile News that several of their dealer managers had notified them of their departure this month. One said: “A couple of my dealer managers have confirmed they are at risk of losing their jobs.
“They’ll get official confirmation at the end of February and they’ll have a month’s notice to work from that period. I’ve been asked for references from them and I know they’ve been frantically looking for a new job elsewhere now.”
Simplifying structures
A Vodafone spokesperson said: “We continually review our costs to ensure we have an efficient, sustainable and agile organisation.
“As a result, while we created hundreds of new roles within our UK-based customer services team last year with more to follow this year, we are simplifying some of our business structures over the next couple of months. We will be working with all those affected to support them through this period.”