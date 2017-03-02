Nokia 3310 captivated more consumers during MWC

Nostalgia study revealed Nokia overshadowed other major announcements from this year’s Mobile World Congress

The updated Nokia 3310 received more attention from consumers than other major handsets launched at Mobile World Congress this year.

This is according a study by Harris 24, which conducted the research to uncover the impact on Nokia’s use of nostalgia on brand engagement. It surveyed 500 UK adults on the first day of MWC (February 27).

It had revealed the Nokia 3310 campaign overshadowed other major handset campaigns during the same period. The Nokia 3310 was unveiled on the eve of congress (February 26) alongside three other handsets. The LG G5 and Huawei P10 were the major handsets announced on the same day, while Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Tab S3.

50 per cent of responders said they have read or heard about Nokia in the past week. Significantly, over a quarter (27 per cent) of recipients said they would be more likely to purchase a Nokia phone due to the campaign, a figure that rises to over a third (37 per cent) among the millennial demographic (18-34 year olds).

However, just over a quarter (26 per cent) remembered there being any announcements on the new Nokia 3, 5 and 6.

About 42 per cent have said they remembered reading about Samsung during the same period. While unsurprisingly only 35 per cent only read or heard about Apple, as the manufacturer traditionally does not take part in the industry’s biggest event of the year.

Harris Interactive research manager Alberto Pirisinu said: “It is clear to see that nostalgia has significant power over consumers, with impressive numbers of individuals engaging with the campaign, and over a quarter saying they would be more likely to purchase a Nokia phone following the 3310 announcement.

“What will be interesting to see is whether the brand can maintain the same level of consumer engagement once the initial novelty of the announcement has worn off, and if the impact will stretch to Nokia’s other new models going on sale.”