‘Official Mobile Broadcaster’ title created for Olympics

Discovery Communications announced a new exclusive Olympic Games partnership for mobile operators as the ‘Official Mobile Broadcaster’ of the games.

The announcement was made at Mobile World Congress this week and will give mobile providers the opportunity to exclusively co-brand the Olympic games and offer their customers anytime access to all Olympic events.

A 24/7 channel will be devoted to featuring the best Olympic action such as real time highlights and the latest news will be branded by the Official Mobile Broadcaster alongside exclusive on demand content and the ability to promote the content through social media before, during and after the games.

Discovery Networks International president and CEO Jean-Briac Perrette said: “For more than 30 years, Discovery has worked with the best partners to provide premium video content for every person, on every platform.

“Sports are particularly powerful in a mobile environment as we are witnessing with the growth of our direct-to-consumer sports streaming service, Eurosport Player.

“We are excited to form new partnerships with mobile operators to make the Olympic Games accessible and engaging for a mobile-first audience.”