Redeem partners with Anywhere SIM for airtime debut

The firm has begun selling connections from its consumer arm Envirofone

Redeem claims to be ‘uniquely placed’ in handset recycling after establishing a partnership with MVNO Anywhere SIM which will mark its debut in airtime.

The services will be available from March through Redeem’s consumer recycling arm Envirofone, which it acquired in 2014 and uses to buy and sell pre- owned devices. Redeem, based in Scotland,was established in 2011.

Lancashire-based national roaming MVNO Anywhere SIM allows its subscribers to make and receive calls on all four UK operators from one SIM card. It automatically connects to the network with the strongest signal in any given area.

The introduction of the airtime services comes shortly after Redeem established a new relationship with Tesco Mobile in December last year. Similar to its existing partnerships with Three, O2 and Vodafone, Redeem will purchase and sell any devices customers trade in through the supermarket chain’s MVNO.