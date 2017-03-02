Redeem partners with Anywhere SIM for airtime debut

The firm has begun selling connections from its consumer arm Envirofone
Redeem claims to be ‘uniquely placed’ in handset recycling after establishing a partnership with MVNO Anywhere SIM which will mark its debut in airtime.
The services will be available from March through Redeem’s consumer recycling arm Envirofone, which it acquired in 2014 and uses to buy and sell pre- owned devices. Redeem, based in Scotland,was established in 2011.
Lancashire-based national roaming MVNO Anywhere SIM allows its subscribers to make and receive calls on all four UK operators from one SIM card. It automatically connects to the network with the strongest signal in any given area.
The introduction of the airtime services comes shortly after Redeem established a new relationship with Tesco Mobile in December last year. Similar to its existing partnerships with Three, O2 and Vodafone, Redeem will purchase and sell any devices customers trade in through the supermarket chain’s MVNO.
Uniquely placed
The firm claims more than £158 million was paid out to over four million customers through Envirofone between 2005 and 2015. Redeem currently has annual revenues of more than £80 million and handles over 1.8 million devices,alongside paying out £62 million to customers yearly.
Redeem CEO Paul Adams claims these new partnerships have created an exciting year ahead for the company. Speaking to Mobile News, he said: “We’ve strengthened our business over the last year and it really sets us apart from the competition. Redeem is now uniquely placed in the market and this has partly been driven by our new relationships with Tesco Mobile and Anywhere SIM.
“Take Anywhere SIM for example. It offers a common service stretched across all providers and the fact they offer coverage across all four operators works well for us. We’re nearing the end our financial year and I’m quite optimistic about our final results. It’s going to be an exciting year ahead.”