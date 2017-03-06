BT renews Champions League exclusivity

BT Sport will be the exclusive broadcaster of UEFA Champions League and Europa League football matches in the UK until the end of the 2020/21 season.

BT have renewed and improved the exclusive agreement with UEFA to show all Champions League and Europa League football matches in the UK for the next three years.

Following a competitive auction, BT won the right to broadcast live games, highlights and in-match clips of both competitions on their BT Sport channels, including the BT Sport app and BT 4K ultra high definition channel which takes advantage of Dolby Atmos sound.

BT are set to improve their social media coverage of both competition by making in-match clips, the weekly highlights, UEFA’s magazine shows and coverage of both finals available on social media after reaching over 12 million fans by streaming the climax of last years competitions on YouTube.

UEFA marketing director Guy Laurent Epstein said: “UEFA is delighted to have extended the relationship with BT Sport for a further three seasons.

“BT Sport has proved to be an innovative broadcasted partner, pushing the boundaries and covering the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League in new ways.”

BT consumer CEO John Petter said: “We are delighted to have renewed these rights.

“The UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League are two of the best competitions in the world and we would like to thank UEFA for choosing us as their exclusive broadcast parter in the UK.

“The UEFA Champions League is due to get even stronger and we are delighted that fans will be able to enjoy two live matches a night for the first time.”