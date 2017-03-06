Daisy picks up two O2 Excellence Awards

Both awards recognise its connection growth and churn rate

Daisy Connect has picked up the O2 Digital Excellence Award the second year in a row whilst also receiving the O2 Customer Excellence Award for the first time.

The two trophies were awarded to the company based on its performance over the last year. It gained the Digital Excellence Award for hitting an annual growth rate equivalent to 10 per cent of its total mobile connections. It exceeded this by more than 200 per cent.

Daisy picked up the latter trophy based on its customer service index score and customer retention rate, which stand respectively at 72 and a churn rate of 7.6 per cent.

Daisy SMB services MD Dave McGinn said: “These awards will form the foundation for our strategy for Daisy Connect in this coming financial year where we are both looking to acquire customers and other bases, with the awards demonstrating our capabilities.”

O2 head of direct network partners Sarah Davies added: “These Excellence awards recognise our partners’ overall ability to provide customers with a world-class customer support, along with a high level of digital knowledge and expertise through 2016.

“This hard work and dedication has gone towards the O2 Direct Partner Network, continuing to differentiate us from our competitors and the continued success of the partner channel.”

Daisy will pick up the awards at an official ceremony at the Ivy Market Grill in London on March 9.