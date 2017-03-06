Timico appoint industry veteran to lead commercial team

Alex Hendry will be joining Timico after 14 years of experience at Alternative Networks as well as holding commercial positions at Carphone Warehouse.



Managed service provider, Timico, have appointed former Alternative Networks director, Alex Hendry, as its Head of Commercial.

Hendry (pictured) worked as Commerical and Pricing director at Alternative networks before joining Timico, overseeing a period of rapid growth, both organise and acquisitive as head of the commercial team.

Before his 14 years at Alternative Networks, Hendry also held commercial positions at Carphone Warehouse and will now be responsible for pricing, bid management and supplier management.

Timico chief commercial officer Simon Payne said: “Alex has an excellent track record in previous commercial roles, having negotiated a number of ground-breaking deals with network operators that facilitated rapid and profitable growth of the customer base.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the value Alex can add to the team here at Timico supporting all areas of the business to enhance our position in the manager IT and cloud space.”

Timico head of commercial Alex Hendry said: “I’m hugely excited by the opportunity at Timico, particularly as I’m joining the business at such a pivotal time in it’s development.”