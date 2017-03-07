Jawbone customers outraged over lack of support

A call to the wearable specialist’s UK helpline confirms no support is available

Jawbone customers have taken to social media to complain about the company’s UK and European customer support being non-existent.

The smart wearable company’s most recent posts and replies on both Facebook and Twitter date back to February 1. However, complaints about a lack of customer service date back as far as November last year (see below). Reports claim customers contacting Jawbone for support via email have received no reply either.

These complaints follow Jawbone’s latest UP2 wearable which was launched in April last year. A call to Jawbone’s phone helpline confirmed no support is being offered in the UK and European Union. An automated message said: “Phone support is currently not being offered for the United Kingdom and European Union. We are working to revive our customer support offerings to better support the UP community of users.”

Mobile News has contacted Jawbone for more information.