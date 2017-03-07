Three Reconnected scheme gives old mobiles to charity

57 per cent of Brits have old unused phones languishing at home

Three has launched its Reconnected scheme where UK consumers can donate old phones to less advantaged members of the community.

These include those at risk of homelessness and looking for work, army leavers and victims of domestic abuse. Donated phones will come with three months access to the Three network with the following tariff: 12GB of data, 300 mins and 3000 texts.

The scheme is in partnership with housing association the Hyde Group and the Good Things Foundation, which helps people build digital skills.

Research carried out on 1,869 users in February this year by the network, found 57 per cent of Brits horde old smartphones at home. With 70 per cent claiming they’d use the device again.

Three responsbile business manager Celina Benedict said: “Three is on hand to help make sure that through the Reconnected scheme more phones are being recycled to help bring connectivity to people who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity. Handing over an unused phone is a small gesture that can make a huge difference”.