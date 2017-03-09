Exertis signs smart home agreement with Nanoleaf

The number of smart home partnerships established by the distributor now stands at more than 30

Exertis has added to its growing number of smart home partnerships after signing an agreement with smart lighting specialist Nanoleaf.

The deal was announced today (March 9), with the Basingstoke-based distributor’s current line up of smart home partners totalling more than 30. Other recent agreements in the area established this year include those with Yale and Netatmo.

Products available to partners include the Aurora LED light panels and IVY Smart voice lighting. The latter allows owners to turn the lights on or off using voice commands or their smartphone. Partners can also purchase the Aurora Smarter Kit, which comes with nine lighting panels.

Exertis head of smart tech and IoT Rod Slater said: “Smart Lighting is experiencing huge growth driven by the convenience of controlling lighting using many methods including your voice. Easy to assemble, its compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri for voice activation adds to the appeal of the product.”

Nanoleaf CEO Gimmy Chu added: “Our Partnership with Exertis is an exciting development for us, we see Exertis as a key partner delivering Nanoleaf’s products and strategies to our key partners in the Trade and Retail sectors. We chose Exertis as our distribution partner based on their expertise in the smart home market and their ability to open new markets for our products.”