Southwark to connect free 1Gbps public WiFi

Residents and visitors can take advantage of the high speeds for free

BT will offer the fastest free public WiFi connection in the London Borough of Southwark, setting up 100 kiosks across the borough this year.

The ‘Links’ kiosks will also offer free phone calls, fast charging for mobile phones and online maps. Services come at no costs and will be paid for by digital display adverts.

The operator will partner with urban innovation company Intersection, and advertising firm Primesight to run the scheme. It will be called LinkUK, Intersection carried out the same scheme in New York, called LinkNYC.

The borough of Camden will also see the scheme this year. LinkUK plan to set up 750 ‘Links’ across the UK over the next few years.

Phone box of the future

BT managing director of wholesale and ventures Nicholas Hale said: “This is the phone box of the future. We’re evolving the phone box to make it relevant to people in the 21st century by offering them ultrafast WiFi, free phone calls, rapid mobile charging, a range of digital and information services and all for free.”

Southwark Council leader Peter John OBE said: “The increased connectivity and access to local services Links will bring to Southwark will undoubtedly benefit residents, visitors and businesses alike and supports our ambition to become a digital council.”